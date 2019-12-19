IPL 2020 Auction: Everything you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction is all set to take place in Kolkata on Wednesday. The major attention-seekers will be former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn and swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who have been shortlisted for the highest base price of Indian National Rupees (INR) 2 crore.

Alongside Steyn and Maxwell, Australian cricketers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Chris Lynn have been kept in the bracket of the highest base price. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has also been shortlisted in this bracket.

Robin Uthappa, with the base price of INR 1.5 crore, is the highest-priced Indian player. The former Karnataka batsman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year. England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Kane Williamson and Shaun Marsh are among the overseas players in this bracket.

Former KKR players Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have set a base price of INR 1 crore. A total of 20 foreign cricketers have been shortlisted for the base price of 1 crore.

The United States of America (USA) pacer Ali Khan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacer Zahoor Khan and Scotland’s George Munsey are the three cricketers from Associate Nations. All the three are placed with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Deepak Hooda with the base price of Rs 40 lakh is the uncapped Indian player with the highest base price. The Baroda all-rounder has an experience of 61 IPL games and was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi are some of the Under-19 Indian players who will be part of Kolkata’s auction.

Of the 997 who had registered for the upcoming auction, 332 have been selected. Among the players who will go under the hammers, 186 are Indians and 143 are from different overseas countries. There will be 3 cricketers from the Associate Nations as well.

Australia, with 35 players in the shortlisted candidates, will have the highest representation after India. They will be followed by South Africa with 23 players, 22 from England, 19 from the West Indies, 18 from New Zealand and 14 from Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have seven and five players respectively.

IPL 2020 Auction: Live streaming details

When will IPL 2020 auction be taking place?

The IPL 2020 auction will be taking place on December 19, 2019 (Wednesday).

What time will the IPL 2020 auction start?

The IPL 2020 auction will start at 2:30 PM.

Where is IPL 2020 auction being held?

The IPL 2020 auction is being held in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the IPL 2020 auction live on TV?

The IPL 2020 auction can be watched live on TV on the channels of Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live online streaming of the IPL 2020 auction?

The online streaming of the IPL auction 2020 will be available on Hotstar.