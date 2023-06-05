India vs Australia WTC 2023 final weather report: Will rain interrupt play at Kennington Oval, London?

India and Australia will lock horns in the 2023 World Test Championship Final starting June 7. The game will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

June marks the start of summer in the UK. Both teams and fans can expect the complete 450-overs game – over five days – without any rain interruptions. Skies should be clear.

Day 1 – June 7 – is expected to be cloudy without any precipitation. Day 2 and 3 are forecast to be colder with no chances of rain. The final days should have a gentle breeze, assisting swing.

https://twitter.com/cricaakash/status/1665365881168306176

How will the pitch play?

The Kennington Oval is expected to host a fair contest between bat and ball. The pitch has had reliable bounce over the years. Spinners should find grip. However, with a cloudy weather forecast, swing bowlers will receive help. As the Test progresses, the surface is expected to get sluggish, making run-scoring tough.

Important numbers:

The Oval is hosting its first Test between India and Australia. A total of 104 games have taken place in the London stadium.

Home Team (England) Won: 43

Visiting Team Won: 23

Match Drawn: 37

Matches Won Batting 1st: 37

Matches Won Batting 2nd: 29

Highest Team Total: 903/7 Declared by England vs Australia in 1938

Lowest Team Total: 44 All Out by Australia vs England in 1896

Average 1st Innings Score: 343

Average 2nd Innings Score: 304

Average 3rd Innings Score: 238

India’s record at the Oval:

Rohit Sharma and co have played 14 matches at the Oval. They have managed to win two, lose five and draw seven. India beat England by 157 runs in September 2021.

Australia’s record at the Oval:

Pat Cummins’ men have played 38 games at the Kennington Oval. They have won seven, lost 17 and drawn 14.