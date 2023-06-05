India vs Australia: What if World Test Championship (WTC) final ends in a draw or tie?

India face Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship final. The two teams will lock horns at the Oval in London starting June 7.

Both teams enjoyed full practice sessions in London. The complete five-day Test is expected to go through with no rain interruptions. The temperature will vary between 18 to 21 degrees Celsius. However, forecasts in England are not 100% accurate.

What if rain interrupts play?

If rain interrupts a day’s play, umpires will try to make up for the lost time on the other days. If required, the teams will continue to play on the reserve day, which is June 12.

However, if the game is washed out – tied – both the teams will be declared joint-winners.

One more situation, a more likely one, is if the teams play out a draw. In that case, Australia and India will share the trophy.

All you need to know about the WTC Final:

When will the 2023 WTC Final between India and Australia take place?

The game will start on June 7 and go on till June 11. June 12 is a reserve day.

Where will the 2023 WTC Final between India and Australia take place?

The game will take place at the Kennington Oval, London.

When will the 2023 WTC Final between India and Australia start (time)?

The game will begin at 3 PM IST.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan