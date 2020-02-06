India have been fined once again for a slow over-rate, this time after their first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement that India have been fined 80 per cent of their match fee and that captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence.

“Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said the ICC.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.”

This is the third consecutive time India have been fined for a slow over-rate. The first of these instances was also the first time that India were fined for an over-rate offence in 264 international matches.