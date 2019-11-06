After the harrowing loss in the first Twenty-20 International (T20I) against Bangladesh on November 3 in Delhi, team India could bring in three changes to the team in their bid to win the second T20I in Rajkot and level the three-match series.

Sanju Samson replacing Rishabh Pant

Much has been talked about Rishabh Pant being the bright prospect and the rightful candidate for Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s replacement. But his repeated failures have cost the team dearly in recent times.

His immature shot-selections were on full display in West Indies and he did not manage to do anything commendable against Bangladesh in the first match. He seems in no mood to recover his dismal T20I average of 20.7 despite getting continuous chances.

Sanju Samson, on the other hand, has forced his way back into the national set-up after going through a prolific run-scoring form in the domestic circuit.

From the fiery 91 off 48 deliveries in the fifth unofficial ODI between India A and South Africa A to the unbeaten 212 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Samson has shown maturity and confidence in playing brisk and long innings as well.

Manish Pandey for KL Rahul

KL Rahul is another player who has failed to live up to the expectations. His techniques and ability have never been questioned and rightly so the team management has looked at him as someone with a long-term interest.

But after a flurry of chances being wasted, Ravi Shastri & Co. should explore other options in the middle-order, especially at a time when they are looking to build a core team for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Manish Pandey has been a regular waterboy in national colours for some time and should feel that not enough chances have come towards his way. Ever since he scored the match-winning century against Australia in 2016, many thought India found its new middle-order hero.

But luck has not favoured him much as he batted in only 15 innings for India after his unbeaten 104 against Australia in January 2016 and was not picked up in India’s World Cup squad as well.

Shardul Thakur in place of Khaleel Ahmed

One could possibly argue that other than Krunal Pandya’s dropped catch, Khaleel Ahmed’s 19th over which fetched Bangladesh 18 runs was the other reason for India’s defeat.

The Tigers needed 22 in the last two overs when their hero Mushfiqur Rahim hit four consecutive boundaries off Khaleel to turn the match on its head for Bangladesh.

Shardul Thakur, on the other hand, has not had a bad time bowling for the Men in Blue. In his last outing for the national team, he had picked up six wickets in Nidahas Trophy in 2017.