Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has welcomed the Supreme Court decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case and said that the ‘idea of India is much bigger than any ideology’.

In a historic judgement on Saturday, the Supreme Court gave the entire disputed site to Hindus for Ram Mandir and ordered the Centre to give five acres of alternate land to Muslims.

After the decision, Kaif took to Twitter and said: “This can happen only in India. Where a Justice Abdul Nazeer is a part of a unanimous verdict. And a K.K. Muhammed gives historical evidences. Idea of India is much bigger than any ideology can ever comprehend. May everyone be happy, I pray for peace, love & harmony #AYODHYAVERDICT.”

Where a Justice Abdul Nazeer is a part of a unanimous verdict. And a KK Muhammed gives historical evidences. Idea of India is much bigger than any ideology can ever comprehend. May everyone be happy, I pray for peace,love & harmony #AYODHYAVERDICT — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 9, 2019

Kaif featured in 125 ODIs for India, amassing 2,753 runs averaging 32.01. The 38-year-old has two centuries and 17 half-centuries in the 50-over format.