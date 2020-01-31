Bangladesh U-19 on Thursday defeated South Africa U-19 by 104 runs in the third quarterfinal match of the ICC U-19 World Cup to enter into the semifinals where they will be facing New Zealand on February 6.

Earlier, South Africa U-19 skipper Bryce Parsons won the toss and opted to bowl first at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Riding on an 80-run knock from Tanzid Hasan, Bangladesh scored 261 for 5. Shahadat Hossain’s unbeaten 74 also helped Bangladesh’s cause.

Tanzid along with Parvez Hossain Emon (17) added 60 runs for the opening wicket before the latter became the victim of Pheko Moletsane. Number 3 batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy also went back to pavilion on a cheap score of 3, leaving Bangladesh in a precarious situation.

Tanzid then joined hands with Towhid Hridoy (51) to add 57 runs before falling on the ball of Tiaan van Vuuren in a bid to accelerate the run-rate. After this, Hridoy and Shahadat stitched together 102 runs for the fourth wicket to help Bangladesh reach a competitive total of 261 for 5.

During their chase, South Africa never got hold of the match and were bundled out for 157. Luke Beaufort, with 60 runs, was the top-scorer for the Proteas.

Rakibul Hasan, who was declared the Man of the Match, was the wrecker-in-chief, returning figures of 5 for 19 in 9.3 overs. Meanwhile, Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2 for 41) gave him good support from the other end.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Khanya Cotani(w), Bryce Parsons(c), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Mondli Khumalo

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad