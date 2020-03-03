India fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday re-entered into the top 10 of the ICC Test Bowling Rankings. His performance in the second Test against New Zealand, where he took five wickets, helped him claim the seventh spot in the latest rankings.

With 14 wickets in the #NZvIND series, Tim Southee has continued his ascent in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, while teammate Trent Boult has broken into the top 10. ➡️ https://t.co/prAx9uffmC pic.twitter.com/znJUBcLWDK — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020

New Zealand pacers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, who guided their team to a famous series victory against India, have found their places in the top 10. Wagner holds the second spot followed by Southee at fourth and Boult at ninth. Australia pacer Pat Cummins has maintained his numero-uno position.

The Indian bowlers have dominated the list in between places 11-20, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav claiming the 12th, 15th, 17th, 18th and 20th ranks respectively.

On the batting list, Australian maestro Steve Smith continues his stay at the top, while India skipper Virat Kohli follows him. However, Kohli has seen a decrease in his points from 906 to 886. Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam respectively hold the following spots.

Virat Kohli maintained his second spot, while Kane Williamson slipped one position in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after the #NZvIND series. ➡️ https://t.co/prAx9uffmC pic.twitter.com/YJRok7JJWn — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020

Other than Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara at seventh and Ajinkya Rahane at ninth are the only Indians in the top 10. Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma have found themselves among the top 20 at 11th and 16th respectively.