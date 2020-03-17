Former India cricketer and member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Madan Lal backed India skipper Virat Kohli saying that he likes the 31-year-old’s aggression and that India need a captain like Kohli.

“I enjoy Kohli’s aggression; we need a captain like him,” said Lal as quoted by TOI.

World-famous for his aggression, Kohli recently came under the radar of his critics after he lashed out at a journalist for the latter asking the India skipper to comment on his on-field demeanour, something that fetched him the unwanted attention during the New Zealand tour of India.

However, the instance was not the first time when Kohli hit out at a journalist for asking a tough question.

Taking a jibe at Kohli’s critics, Lal asked why they want Kohli to turn his aggression down.

“I don’t understand why people in India are asking him to mellow down, said the CAC member.

“First, everyone wanted a very aggressive captain and now you want Kohli to stop his aggressive streak. I love the way he is on the field. Earlier, people used to say that Indians are not aggressive; now that we’ve become aggressive people question that and ask why we are so aggressive,” he added.

Kohli is having a hard time in his career, be it from his mouth or bat. In the recently-concluded two Test matches against New Zealand, Kohli managed just 38 runs at an average of 9.50 — his worst in recent times. To make his stats more pitiable, Kohli amassed a total of 218 runs in the 11 innings (four T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests) that he played against the Black Caps.