Hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton, squash axed from 2026 CWG in Glasgow

In a major blow to India’s medal hopes in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the organisers have dropped hockey, cricket, wrestling, badminton, squash, and table tennis, among others, from the sports programme for the coming edition.

In most of the sports which have been dropped from the Games, India finished on podium in the last edition in Birmingham in 2022.

India won 61 medals, including 22 gold in the last edition of the Games. 12 in wrestling, seven each in boxing and table tennis, six in badminton, two each in hockey and squash and one in cricket – more than half of the total medals.

The Commonwealth Games Federation confirmed that the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will take place in Scotland from July 23 to August 2, 2026, returning to the city 12 years after the hugely successful 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow 2026 will feature a 10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor, ensuring an action-packed broadcast schedule across each day of competition and making the event accessible and appealing to spectators looking to enjoy the multi-sport environment and festival feel.

The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir said, “On behalf of the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow. The Games promise to be a truly immersive festival of sport and celebration of culture and diversity that inspires athletes and sports.”

The Games will take place across four venues: Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and support staff will be housed in hotel accommodation.

With over 500,000 tickets to be made available at a future date, there will be around 3,000 of the best athletes competing from up to 74 Commonwealth nations and territories that represent 2.5 billion people – one-third of the world’s population.

Para sport will once again be fully integrated as a key priority and point of difference for the Games, with six Para sports included on the sport programme.