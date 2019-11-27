FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said that Wednesday’s encounter against Borussia Dortmund is a great opportunity for Blaugrana to qualify for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

“This is a great opportunity for us to qualify and any of the other teams in the group would like to be in our position,” Valverde said in his pre-game press conference late on Tuesday.

“The best way to win is to create chances and that your rivals don’t create any. We will try and get the result through the football we play. Against Leganes we created two goals through set pieces that we created. Our aim is always to attack,” the coach added.

Barcelona lead Group F with 8 points from 4 matches, however, Valverde insists that his men don’t get contented and keeps improving in every game.

“You always have to improve, we are the club that we are,”

“The demand is for us to show a lesson in football in every game we play and our aim is for the team to win and the people to be happy with the performance.”

In case, Valverde’s men lose against Borussia then they have to avoid defeat away to Inter Milan in the last game of the group stage. Hence, Wednesday’s encounter has a lot of importance for both the teams.

“It’s obvious it’s a vital game for both sides, we have an advantage and a chance that we want to take. We will be in front of our fans and we are strong at home, but Borussia will come here to give everything,” warned Valverde.

Notably, Barca are unbeaten in their last 28 games at home.