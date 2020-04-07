Former England all-rounder Peter Walker, who played three Tests — all against South Africa in 1960, has died at the age of 84.

According to BBC Sport, Walker died from a stroke.

While his international career stalled at 128 runs, including a high score of 52, he enjoyed a first-class career of 16 years with Glamorgan.

In that time, he accumulated 13 hundreds and 92 fifties in 469 matches, while also taking 834 wickets, including 25 five-wicket hauls. Initially a left-arm pace bowler, he switched to left-arm spin midway through his career.

“Having moved into the media at the end of his playing career, Walker returned to the game as chief executive of the Cricket Board of Wales in 1996 and later became president of Glamorgan CCC between 2009 and 2010. The following year he was awarded an MBE for services to cricket,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

“Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and friends at this time,” it added.

In a tribute, Glamorgan explained, “He fully utilised his tall frame when standing fearlessly at short-leg, or in the slips, and he held many stunning catches. His tally of 609 Championship catches is the fifth highest in the history of the English competition.”

Hugh Morris, chief executive of the club, said, “A combination of world-class catching ability, aggressive batting and accurate spin made him a triple threat and a brilliant all-rounder. He helped Glamorgan to win a County Championship title and represented England, making him a true legend of the club. We may never see another player quite like him, and he will be missed by everyone at the club.”