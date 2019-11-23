The five-day-long Sports Carnival organized by Siri Fort Sports Complex here has been abuzz with sports activities, yoga, dance performances and healthy competition at its best.

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, the event was inaugurated on November 20 by Anil Baijal, Lt Governor of Delhi, in the presence of ace boxer Mary Kom and others.

“Socialising over sports was our aim behind this carnival. Fitness should not be a burden; it should be a joy. Start your day with talking and walking with your friends, engaging in a game to de-stress and let sports not be played in isolation but with friends. So, there is joy in health and fitness,” expressed BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi who also took part in the carnival.

There are different categories of sports activities organized for members at the carnival: tennis, badminton, basketball, soccer, cricket, golf, marathon/walkathon, super senior walkathon, and cyclothon.

“When everyone becomes aware of the importance of fitness, the FIT India movement started by our Prime Minister will be a success for sure,” said Mary Kom.

Day 2 of the carnival was initiated in the presence of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and former Indian cricketer Madan Lal. The third day was flagged off by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.

The fourth day of the carnival was flagged off by General VK Singh, Army chief General Bipin Rawat and tennis player Yuki Bhambri. Former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh was also present on the occasion.

“Fitness is a state of mind, the day an individual decides he wants to be fit, he will be fit, there will be no excuses thereafter, and seeing the turnaround for this event today, I am sure that this will not be an achievable difficult task,” said VK Singh.

The closing ceremony and the prize distribution will take place on Sunday.