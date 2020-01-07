As per the fourth-round draw of FA Cup, which was released on Monday, teams like Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have received relatably easy draws, while Liverpool and Manchester United are yet to find who their opponents will be.

Table-toppers of the ongoing English Premier League season Liverpool, who defeated Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday with a youth side, will either play EFL Championship side Bristol City or League One team Shrewsbury Town in the next round.

Defending champion Manchester City will host Fulham, who defeated Premier League side Aston Villa on Saturday. Leicester City will visit Brentford after beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Chelsea, who defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the third round, will travel to Hull City for their fourth-round encounter. The latter had come on top of Rotherham in a nail-biting third-round match. Tom Eaves had scored a hat-trick and a stoppage-time winner in Hull City’s 3-2 victory.

Manchester United’s fourth-round fixture has not yet been finalised and are jointly in contention with Wolves to face either last year’s runners-up Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Arsenal will visit Bournemouth for their next round’s outing after defeating Leeds United 1-0 in their last outing. For the time being, this is the only one of two guaranteed all-Premier League ties in the next round of FA Cup. The other will be played between Burnley and Norwich City.