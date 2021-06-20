Hungary produced a brave defensive display while France was guilty of missing a host of chances as the two sides drew their Euro 2020 Group F game 1-1 in the Ferenc Puskas Stadium here on Saturday.

Attila Fiola gave Hungary a shock lead in first-half injury time and Antoine Griezmann scored for France in the 65th minute in an entertaining match, reports Xinhua.

In front of a packed and passionate crowd on a sweltering afternoon, the Hungarians set out to try and frustrate France with some physical challenges and sitting deep in their own half.

However, once Hungary’s opening adrenaline rush ran out, the French took control of the game and carved out a host of chances.

Presnel Kimpembe set up Karim Benzema in the 13th minute, only for Peter Gulacsi to make his first save of the game. A minute later N’Golo Kante made a surging run into the area only to run out of space and then Mbappe headed Lucas Digne’s cross just wide.

Hungary lost captain Adam Szalai when he was forced off injured in the 22nd minute before France resumed their control with Mbappe’s wonderful control setting up Benzema, who hit the shot wide. Mbappe also fired just wide and Pogba shot into the side netting.

Incredibly, France was then caught with a sucker punch on the break when Fiola got in behind Pavard to slide the ball past Hugo Lloris to send the fans in the Ferenc Puskas arena into ecstasy.

France coach Didier Deschamps replaced Adrien Rabiot with winger Ousmane Dembele seven minutes into the second half and Dembele’s first contribution was to flash a drive against the post after working space at the edge of the area.

France was level in the 65th minute when Mbappe controlled Lloris’ long clearance and his ball into the area sat up nicely for Griezmann to drive home from around eight meters.

Dembele stuck to the touchline and helped to open things up for France and after another run of his, Kante fired just wide, before Roland Sallai made Lloris work on a couple of occasions as Hungary launched two rare attacks.

Olivier Giroud replaced Benzema with 15 minutes left to play as the Hungarians began to tire, with Gulacsi at full stretch, to deny Mbappe and then Corentin Tolisso. But France suffered a setback with time running out when Dembele had to go off with a hamstring problem and when Raphael Varane nodded wide with the last chance of the game, the home fans started celebrations.