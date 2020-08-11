Dan Lawrence, one of the reserve batsmen in the England squad for the ongoing three-Test series against Pakistan, has left the team’s bio-secure bubble due to a family bereavement.

Lawrence, who remains an uncapped England player, will not be available for selection in the second Test at Ageas Bowl, which starts from Thursday, informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an official statement on Monday.

The board further said that they will not call-up a replacement for the second Test

“The England and Wales Cricket Board requests that the media respects Dan and his family’s request for privacy at this time,” the ECB statement read.

England are already without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will miss the remaining Tests of the series due to family reasons.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes scripted an incredible victory for England in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday. The duo shared a ballistic 139-run partnership for the sixth wicket rescue England from 117/5 and take them 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 277 runs, England were put in a tricky situation after tbey lost some quick wickets to the enthusiastic Pakistan attack. From 86/1, England were reduced to 117/5 in a span of less than 10 overs.

It was Buttler and Woakes’ counter-attacking knock that stopped the Pakistani charge in the second session. The pair continued their rampage after Tea and both soon raced to their respective half centuries.