Former English skipper Michael Vaughan predicted on Sunday that it could either be England or Australia who would win the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vaughan wrote, “Early T20 World Cup prediction … England or Australia will be winning it.”

Earlier on the day, England defeated New Zealand in another decider via super-over to take home the five-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series. Following the controversial ICC World Cup 2019 final, this was the second time both the teams played a super-over.

On being asked to bat first, New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 146 in just 11 overs after rain shortened the length of the game. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro gave the home team a fiery start as the duo shared a partnership of 83 runs in just five overs.

Guptill got out after scoring 50 in just 20 balls before Munro smashed 46 off 21 deliveries. Tim Seifert made sure the host finish off in the same intensity and played a blitzkrieg knock of 39 in his 16-ball innings.

Chasing, the visitors lost two early wickets in the first few minutes of the innings. Skipper Eoin Morgan tried to lift the scoring rate a bit and scored 17 off just 7 deliveries but failed to continue with his onslaught and got out to put his team at a risky position of 39/3.

Jonny Bairstow’s 18-ball 47 and valuable contributions from other batsmen put the visitors in a close position to the winning total.

However, it was Chris Jordan who turned the match in its head. He scored 12 off the last three balls of the English innings to tie the score.

Bairstow and Morgan hammered the home team’s skipper Tim Southee all over the park to fetch 17 runs in six balls of the super over.

For the hosts, Seifert and Guptill could not replicate their earlier show and got resisted by Chris Jordan with the former ever getting out in the fourth delivery.