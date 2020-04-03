Team India completed nine years of lifting the 2011 World Cup on Thursday and reacting to that momentous occasion when India beat Sri Lanka, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar said it was an emotional win for the entire nation and not just the cricket team.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar replied to Laureus Sport, ICC and Yuvraj Singh and said: “It was truly an emotional win for the entire nation, not just the Indian cricket team, which I was a proud member of.”

Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri was put on a spot after he tagged only Virat Kohli and Tendulkar in a video of India winning the 2011 World Cup. Replying to the tweet, Man of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh had said that Shastri should have tagged him and M.S. Dhoni. But Shastri came up with a brilliant reply, calling him legend.

Shastri had on Thursday tweeted: “Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 – @sachin_rt @imVkohli.”

To this Yuvraj replied: “Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it.”

Shastri though came up with a smart reply to this and said: “When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 !”