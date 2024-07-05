“Dreams do come true”: Suresh Raina hails Team India’s victory parade

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed Team India’s grand victory parade to celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup triumph in Mumbai and expressed that one should believe in themselves and trust God, as dreams do come true.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the stadium, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram’.

Taking to X, Raina wrote that one would not be able to grasp the “sheer exhilaration and meaning” behind this title win unless they were a part of it since being a champion is an “experience like no other”. He also said that it was a blessing to see Men in Blue get so much love and respect at home following their historic title win, in which they went unbeaten for eight matches.

“Unless you’re part of a winning team, you’ll never truly grasp the sheer exhilaration and meaning behind this victory. Being a champion is an experience like no other–a belief, a feeling, a triumph in its own league. To witness the overwhelming love and respect from our incredible Indian fans and loved ones is a blessing beyond words. Believe in yourself and trust the almighty, for dreams do come true! #t20worldcup2024 #champions #teamindia #blessed,” tweeted Raina.

Raina himself has experienced many championship wins in his career, having secured the ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) after beating Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013) by beating England at their home. He also won multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a warm welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 from a hurricane-struck Barbados before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli’s 76 helped India reach 176/7, while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict the Proteas to 169/8, despite Heinrich Klaasen’s 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the ‘Player of the Tournament’ honours.