Former India cricketer S. Badrinath along with Saravana Kumar launched MFORE, a Non-Profit Initiative offering Mind Conditioning Programs to achieve peak performance in sports and former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has congratulated Badrinath and said that it took him time to learn that the mental aspect played a big role on the big stage.

CSK shared his video on Twitter which read: "I didn't really believe when Dennis Lillee once said Cricket is 90% mental, 10% skill, recalls Michael Hussey as he wishes S. Badrinath on his new venture MFORE that focuses on mind-skills for sports."

Earlier, former India skipper MS Dhoni said that he feels players in the country still hesitate to accept that they have some weakness when it comes to mental illness and that’s why a mental conditioning coach should constantly be with the team.

“In India, I feel there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects, but we generally term it as mental illness,” Dhoni said while sharing his experiences with top coaches from various sports, including cricket, volleyball, tennis and golf in a session conducted by MFORE.

“Nobody really says that, when I go to bat, the first 5 to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated, I feel the pressure, I feel a bit scared because that’s how everybody feels – how to cope with that?

“This is a small problem but a lot of times we hesitate to say it to a coach and that’s why the relationship between a player and coach is very important be it any sport,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of mental conditioning coach, the 38-year-old said: “Mental conditioning coach should not be the one who comes for 15 days, because when you come for 15 days, you are only sharing the experience.

“If the mental conditioning coach is constantly with the player, he can understand what are the areas which are affecting his sport.”

Speaking on how players can overcome difficult situations through mind skill training, current India skipper Virat Kohli said: “I think mental health and mental clarity is the most important factor in life; not just in sports.”