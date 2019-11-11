The crowd at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur went into a frenzy as soon as a 27-year-old talisman Deepak Chahar clinched the first hat-trick for India in T20Is on Sunday.

Chahar tore apart the Bangladesh batting order to hand India a 30-run win that helped the Men in Blue clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The Rajasthan seamer bagged 6 wickets for just 7 runs, including a hat-trick, from 3.2 overs to return with the best ever figures in the history of T20 internationals, surpassing the previous record held by Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who scalped 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Chahar claimed the wicket of Shafiul Islam off the last delivery of the 18th over and then returned to dismiss Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam off the first two balls of the 20th over to complete his hat-trick.

The right-arm fast bowler became the first Indian male cricketer, and 12th overall, to take a hat-trick in T20 internationals. In women’s cricket, Ekta Bisht had taken a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in 2012.

Before the hat-trick, Chahar had dismissed opener Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar off consecutive deliveries in the third over.

He then broke a 98-run third-wicket stand between Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun by dismissing the latter.

Meanwhile, in the list of Indian bowlers in T20 internationals, Chahar bettered the figures of Yuzvendra Chahal, who held the previous record of 6 for 25 which came against England in 2017.

“I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off,” Chahar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Rohit was planning to give me the crucial overs and the management wanted to do the same. I always focus on the next ball and keep doing that until I complete my spell,” Chahar said.