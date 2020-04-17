The Spanish Football Federation (REFF) has proposed that in case the 2019-20 La Liga season, which now stands postponed due to the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, gets cancelled the current standing will decide who get the European slots.

“The decision will be made, when requested by UEFA, according to the positions on the last day of the First Division when an equal number of games are played by the 20 teams,” said the statement from the RFEF.

“The top four at that time would go into the UEFA Champions League and the fifth and sixth ranked, plus one of the two finalists of the Copa del Rey, to the UEFA Europa League, according to different circumstances that may occur.”

The proposal would see Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad making it to the next season of the UEFA Champions League with three-time runners up and sixth-placed Atletico Madrid missing out in Europe’s premier competition for the first time in many years.

Meanwhile, earlier Spanish league president Javier Tebas had earlier said that the 2019-20 season would be played out and would endure a delayed finish. Tebas said that LaLiga is working in conjecture with the European football governing body for a possible date to restart the league.

Tebas had said that it is important to keep UEFA in the loop so that it can be ensured that all European leagues can successfully finish and the continental Champions League and Europa League competitions as well.

“Well in the current scenario we have dates that we are talking to UEFA with because it is very important to coordinate with them. They are putting in a lot of effort to allow all the leagues to finish,” Tebas said.