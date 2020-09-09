Virat Kohli has said that he feels the current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players have formed the most balanced squad since 2016 when they had reached the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“We’ve got a great balance of experience, the skill required for T20 cricket and the youngsters in the team who are eager to take up the responsibility and look forward to opportunities that we’re going to provide them. It’s an exciting time,” Kohli told RCB TV.

“As I said, that 2016 season which we’ve all loved to be a part of…it was such a memorable season. Since then, to be honest, this is the most balanced I’ve felt about the squad, as a system where we’re heading. It’s been very well taken care of now; it’s up to us to execute those things on the field.”

RCB are yet to win a IPL title. They have reached the final thrice but lost on all the occassions. In 2016, the Kohli-led team had played their last final where they were beaten by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It’s about disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage. We’ve done that way too many times. Just because we have a bunch of players who are so skilled and people like seeing them play, that’s why people have had expectations. We’re not going to think of ‘what ifs’; we know what we can do. We’re very keen and hungry to do it.”

Kohli also spoke on South African batting star AB de Villiers, saying he has looked calmer than ever. “We’ve never felt so calm going into a season before. He (de Villiers) is coming from a very different space, he’s been enjoying his life, is relaxed. He came out to play and is looking like playing in 2011 still – he’s as fit as ever.”

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended again due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.