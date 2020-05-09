Pat Cummins was the biggest buy going into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. While Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore, the coronavirus pandemic has seen him having to wait for his turn to play for KKR in the cash-rich league. But the pacer makes no bones about the fact that he owes the likes of head coach Brendon McCullum a few dinners.

“I think I owe Baz and the rest of the staff who picked me a few dinners at least. (laughs) Someone like Baz, I have played against him, a great cricketer and an international captain. To get that kind of reassurance that ‘you’ve got something that I really want in the team’ is great for me. I think a big contract brings big responsibilities, but more than anything, it brings a lot of excitement. Once you are out there, you forget about the contract really quickly, and it’s mainly about being with the team and trying to win. I am really excited to be with the squad we put together for this season,” Cummins told www.kkr.in.

But the talking point right now for any bowler is whether saliva should be allowed to shine the ball in the post-coronavirus era and Cummins feels shining the ball is a must for a fast bowler.

“As a fast bowler, you gotta be able to shine the ball. The reason why everyone loves Test cricket is because it has so much art to it. You have swing bowlers, spinners, you have all these different aspects that make Test cricket what it is. I think if you can’t shine the ball, it takes away swing bowling, reverse swing bowling…so much really.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t want to give batsmen any reason to score more runs. Health is absolutely the No. 1 priority, but I think if we are in a position where we are worried about passing on the coronavirus, and we can’t get close, and shine the ball and play the game how we play it, I don’t think we will be playing at all in the first place,” he explained.

“Things will change in all sports, I agree. But I think there has to be some other option. Saliva or any another substance, as long as we are able to shine the ball, I am okay.”

Cummins went on to add that he is going to catch up with a few mates once the situation improves and also reassured fans that everyone is missing the IPL.

“I am missing seeing a few of my mates. I hope to go down to the local pub and have a few beers with them once all this is over, and watch some footie. But all you fans out there, just hang in tight. We are all missing the IPL really badly. Hopefully, once things are better, it will happen soon.

“The players, and management and coach — we are messaging each other regularly and doing everything we can to stay fit. We are all absolutely pumped for it. Once it happens, it will be a great spectacle. See you all soon,” he said.