Wishes poured in as India opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrated his 34th birthday.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah tweeted, “Shikhi bhai!! Wishing you lots of love and joy on your birthday.”

“Happy birthday mera jatta have a blast and keep smiling always,” wished allrounder Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour India cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, “Happy birthday brother Shikhar Dhawan . May this birthday bring lots of happiness & success your way my gem.”

“Happy Birthday Jatt Ji!! Wishing you all the happiness. May god bless you with whatever you wish for. Keep shining champ!” tweeted bowler Ishant with a video in which the duo can be seen dancing.

Ishant’s fellow pacer, Umesh Yadav wrote, “Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan bhai aka Gabbar. You are a rockstar.”

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted, “Happy birthday Shikhar bro Shikhar Dhawan, have a great one.”

“Bandha yeh bindaas hai apna Jatt ji khaas hai.. Jeo mere veer.. happy birthday Shikhar Dhawan. May waheguru shower you with all the happiness… god bless you brother,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Happy B’day Shikhi boy @SDhawan25 Have a good one buddy, lots of love.”

Dhawan has played 133 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 34 Test matches for India so far.

Notably, the southpaw has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match home T20I series against West Indies, beginning on 6 December, due to knee injury.