All the Champions League and Europa League games that were scheduled to be played on March 17 and 18 have been postponed till further notice due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, announced UEFA on Friday.

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed. Full statement: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) March 13, 2020

“In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed,” UEFA said in an official statement.

“This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League, quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020,” the statement added.

It was further revealed that the Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals draw events, scheduled for March 20, have also been postponed.

Earlier, the European governing body had informed on Thursday that the second leg of the Round of 16 matches involving Juventus and Real Madrid would not take place as scheduled.

While the Spanish giants were scheduled to play English champions Manchester City on March 17, Juventus were slotted to face Olympique Lyonnais on the same day.

UEFA also said that they had invited representatives from 55 associations for a meeting to decide the roadmap of European football to tackle the deadly disease.

“UEFA yesterday invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to a videoconference meeting on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak,” the statement said.