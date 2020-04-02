Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday pledged to make a donation to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund that has been created to combat the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to their official social media handles KKR released a two-page statement and wrote, “Whilst we stay safe at home,many r working for our safety & fending for themselves. Here’s our little contribution to ensure their health & well being!Separate but together,we will overcome!”

“Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta has committed to contributing to the PM Cares Fund,” the statement said.

“This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction,” said Shah Rukh in the statement.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been postponed to April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already affected more than 2000 people and killed over 50 in India.

However, with India in the middle of a 21-day lockdown till April 14 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, IPL 2020 has been forced to face an existential crisis as the April 15 start looks highly unlikely now.