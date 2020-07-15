Backed by former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, FYI Health — a community health technologies venture — on Wednesday announced the launch of its ‘Made in India FYI Health Post.

Earlier, the company had announced the launch of its FYI Health App that allows enterprises of all sizes to create a safe environment for their workforce by enabling a daily health check-in for employees and guests visiting the corporate eco-system with secure contact tracing.

FYI Health Post, as the name suggests, is designed as a six-feet sleek Post (tower) to offer enterprises, hotels, factories, banks, and hospitals, an all in one solution for authentication and identification of each person entering the premises, mask detection, temperature scanning and contactless sanitisation.

Integrating all information flow through a centralised web dashboard, FYI Health Post offers locations a powerful solution to take preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19. It helps workplaces comply with the national directives for COVID-19 management and will enable them to open for business with confidence.

“The FYI team has been working around the clock for several weeks to build, test and mobilise the FYI Health Post. Businesses need to resume and the need of the hour is solutions that can help them do so by complying with regulations and ensuring that the health of their employees is not compromised,” said Gambhir.

“We are in the thick of this fight against COVID-19 and all indicators point to this being long drawn. My personal backing and support to FYI Health comes from my own desire to contribute towards helping fight this crisis in whatever way I can. Testing and tracing, along with precautions such as wearing masks and sanitising hands are vital in helping contain this pandemic,” he added.

“As India starts to re-open, cutting-edge health-tech products and solutions that help contain the spread of the pandemic will play an important role in the recovery of our economy by allowing businesses to open and at the same time help meet the expectations of employees for safety and health standards.

“With the launch of our FYI Health App earlier and now the Post, we plan to carry that same momentum forward with new health tech products that will help our customers manoeuvre a new normal with the resources they need,” said Yash Raj Gupta, Founder and CEO, FYI Health.

FYI Health Post can be ordered online from the company website and is currently retailing at an introductory price of Rs. 74,900 + taxes.