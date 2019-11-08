Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are unarguably one of the most successful Twenty-20 teams in the world and according to its owner N Srinivasan the reason behind their success is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s coldblooded focus.

After being banned for two years due to the betting scandal of 2013, in their comeback year of 2018 Dhoni led the team to its third IPL glory and made it to the final in 2019 as well.

“Turbulence can hit anybody. Dhoni and CSK dealt with it on merit and with coldblooded focus and it took us to victory,” Srinivasan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The betting scam involved senior officials of CSK and Rajasthan Royals like Gurunath Meiyappa and Raj Kundra. Following it, as a part of the clean-up exercise both the teams were banned for two years. Srinivasan, being the father-in-law of Meiyappa, found his name under fire as well.

“We were put under the gun. There was also this one occasion when a senior police officer contacted me and passed on the message from some other authorities: ‘Ask Srinivasan to step down [as BCCI president] and nothing will happen’. But then we chose to resist. It was a natural instinct of mine that I would never buckle down to these pressure tactics,” the former BCCI president added.

The Supreme Court of India had appointed a three-member panel headed by the former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha. The panel handed a lifetime ban to Meiyappa and Kundra from any activities related to cricket after it was asked by the apex court to decide the quantum of punishment for the guilties.