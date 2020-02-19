Premier League giants Chelsea on Wednesday issued a statement saying that they would be banning all the Manchester United supporters who were involved in “homophobic chants” during their Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge, which was won by the Red Devils 2-0 on Monday.

The club added that they take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour.

Notably, after the match in their own backyard on Monday, Chelsea alleged that a “large group” of Manchester United supporters made “homophobic chants”.

“At last night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants. A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game,” the club said in a statement.

The Blues said that they have also passed the details of the miscreants to Manchester United so that the club can take appropriate action.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club. Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action,” Chelsea FC said.

“Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour,” it added.

For neutral spectators and – above all – for Manchester United, there was a lot to enjoy about Monday’s Premier League match. But for host Chelsea, it was a nightmare, with two tallies being nullified by VAR and the team ultimately suffering a 0-2 defeat.

In the 45th minute, Anthony Martial drew the first blood of the game and Harry Maguire doubled the visitors’ lead in the 66th minute that made the score 2-0 for United.