Chelsea manager Frank Lampard revealed that his first year of coaching at Championship side Derby County had made him believe that he wanted to be a manager for the rest of his life. However, he highlighted that at Stamford Bridge it’s different but he aspires to be a successful manager here.

“The year I had at Derby made me learn that this [being a manager] was definitely what I wanted to be,’ says Lampard as quoted on the official website of Chelsea.

“Before that when I had my year off from football in the media, it didn’t really grab me enough. It was a nice job, I enjoyed it, but I wanted to be back in and when you get the job with Chelsea, the step up in terms of expectation is huge, with the level of player and the demands to win week in week out.

“That has been tough and in terms of how you always want to improve, I am pretty obsessive on myself in how I want to work. In that sense, I probably learned that I need to get the balance right going forward in terms of being able to switch off a little.

“My desire to be successful is there and is so big that I can’t help wanting us to get better and better. I’ve learned a million things and I am humble enough to know if there are things I can improve I will try to do it because I want to be successful with this club. It has been a tough year but I have enjoyed every bit of it and it feels like we have had a level of achievement getting in the top four. We have one huge game next weekend and all I can think of now is the next thing,” the former Blues player explained.

In his first season as a Premier League manager, Lampard seems to have done exceptionally well. After their best player, Eden Hazard, left, and Chelsea was hit with a transfer ban for the entire season, Lampard was left with no option but to get a chunk of academy players to do the job.

However, he turned out to be a quite potent tactician as he successfully led the young team to a top-four finish. Chelsea have also reached the FA Cup final and are due to play Arsenal at the Wembley on Saturday.

In their last Premier League match of the season, first-half goals by Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the win they needed as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.