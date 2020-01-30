Blood donors at the Cricket Association of Bengal’s 92nd Foundation Day will get Rohit Sharma signed certificates which will be the highlight here on Sunday.

The blood donation camp will see badges and certificates of honour signed by Rohit handed over to the donors.

It will be the 40th year of Sir Frank Worrell Day, in remembrance of the legendary West Indian cricketer’s noble gesture of donating blood to former skipper Nari Contractor, who was hit on the head in an India v Barbados match in 1962.

The CAB will also hold an exhibition match between CAB President’s XI and Chairman Board of Trustees XI as part of their Foundation Day celebrations.

India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit is in New Zealand at the moment and helped India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series with a crisp 65 and a brilliant unbeaten 15 (including two sixes) in the Super Over to further raise his stock as one of the finest white-ball batters of all time.