CBI orders inquiry against Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra

“In the complaint, it has been alleged that around Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds have been spent on the personal benefits of Batra”

ANI | New Delhi | April 6, 2022 5:20 pm

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

representational image (iStock photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a preliminary inquiry against the president of the Indian Olympic Association, Narinder Batra, and some unknown officials of Hockey India.
A senior CBI officer informed ANI that after getting a complaint against Batra and other personnel of Hockey India, they have registered a preliminary inquiry into the matter. “In the complaint, it has been alleged that around Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds have been spent on the personal benefits of Batra,” the officer said.
The officer further informed that Batra, who also heads International Hockey Federation (FIH), will be called for questioning soon over the allegations made against him.

