Basketball Australia (BA) on Wednesday has confirmed the appointment of Brett Brown as the new head coach of the men’s national team, the Boomers.

The governing body announced on Wednesday that Brown will take over the Boomers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, replacing Andrej Lemanis as head coach after six years.

Brown, 58, was previously the Boomers head coach between 2009-2012, which encompassed the 2010 World Championships and the London 2012 Olympics, reports Xinhua news agency.

“When the opportunity to coach the Boomers next summer in Tokyo came up, I was reminded of my deep history with Australia and Australian basketball,” he said in a statement.

“I felt a duty to try and help in any way that I could. The spirit of the country and the athletes of the country exemplify on a day-to-day basis the passion that is Australian sport. This is our mission and my message to our team: We’re going into the 2020 Olympics to win a gold medal. I understand the magnitude of this statement. I would feel irresponsible having any other goal but this,” he added.

Lemanis, who is also the coach of NBL (National Basketball League)’s Brisbane Bullets, said he was proud of how the Boomers developed during his time in charge.

“It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to coach this group of players and to represent the country at the highest level,” he said.

“I’m thankful for having had the opportunity to be involved with the national team for such an extended period and for getting to work with so many great people. I leave with plenty of fond memories.”

Basketball Australia CEO Jerril Rechter said she is grateful for Lemanis’ contribution to the Boomers.

Having strengthened the foundations for Australia’s forthcoming Olympic campaign, Lemanis leaves a legacy, achieving semi-final berths at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2019 World Cup and securing qualification for Tokyo 2020, according to the BA’s statement.