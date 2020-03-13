The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday said that it has decided to hold its board meeting, scheduled towards the end of March, over conference call only.

It further said that only urgent decisions will be considered with full meetings being rescheduled to early May in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-day meeting was scheduled to be held from March 26-29 at the ICC headquarters here. “In light of the continued global spread of Covid-19, concerns expressed by members and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus, the ICC Board has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai in end March via conference call only,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The Board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May. This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remain our priority,” it added.

Earlier in the month, a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council, which was scheduled to be held in Dubai on March 3, was postponed due to the threat of Covid-19.