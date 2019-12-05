India skipper Virat Kohli had said during the Test series against Bangladesh that this team has one of the best bowling attacks in the world and going into the West Indies T20I series, the captain once again reiterated the same and said that there was just one spot that was up for grabs with an eye on the World T20 in 2020.

“The fight obviously is for one spot and I think more or less three guys have made a place for themselves. It’s going to be a healthy competition and it will be interesting to see how it pans out,” Kohli said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return has further strengthened the look of the attack and to think that Jasprit Bumrah is yet to be a 100 per cent after suffering a stress fracture. But skipper Kohli doesn’t mind the problem of plenty.

“It’s not that big an issue for us. I think Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are experienced bowlers. They have been very consistent in T20 cricket. Deepak (Chahar) has come in and has bowled really well,” he pointed.

Commenting on the recent form of Mohammed Shami, Kohli said: “(Mohammed) Shami is coming back and he is bowling really well. If he gets into a rhythm and specifically works on what’s required in T20 cricket then he will be very, very useful in places like Australia, especially with his ability to pick wickets with the new ball. He has enough pace to execute yorkers.”

But Kohli pointed that a couple of other guys are also in the radar and it will all be about rising to the challenge and performing. “Also couple of more guys are under the scanner for sealing that spot along with three seamers. It’s a good position to be in because everyone is bowling really well,” he explained.