Bengaluru FC have declared Baptist Hospital as their official medical partners. The one-year-long deal was announced on Tuesday.

As part of the partnership, the club ambulances of Bengaluru FC for all its matches will be provided by Baptist Hospital. The deal also ensures medical assistance to the first team players and the other age-group teams.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side played their last match of the season on November 10 where they defeated the Chennaiyin FC to register their first victory of ISL 2019-20.

Heading into the encounter, the Blues had three points from as many games as a result of three draws. However, the players produced the best football of the season to earn the team its first victory in front of a rejuvenated home crowd.

Erik Paartalu opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute. The lead was extended by Chhetri when he smashed a long-ball from behind into the back of the net with his first touch to send the Sree Kanteerava Stadium into a frenzy.

The visitors owned the major share of the ball possession and played the greater number of passes as well. With just two shots on target, the Marina Machans failed to create any threat in the Bengaluru box.

The home team, on the other hand, displayed more positivity in their intent and looked the better side throughout. They sealed the victory in the 84th minute when Thongkhosiem Haokip netted the third one of the night.

Bengaluru FC will next play Kerla Blasters on November 23 when the ISL resumes following the international break.