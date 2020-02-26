England’s Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have collected their royal honours at the Buckingham Palace.

The pair was named alongside their World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, former coach Trevor Bayliss and Joe Root on the New Year’s Honours list and received their awards from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William on Tuesday evening, reports ESPNcricinfo.

“Special day with special people…having my family there with me was so so special Clare Stokes and to share it with Jos Buttler and his family was great as well,” Stokes posted along with photos on Instagram.

Morgan is due to be appointed a CBE and Root is to be made an MBE, while Bayliss will be made an OBE.

CBE is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award, and stands for Commander of the Order of the British Empire, followed by Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Apart from the five aforementioned names, England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves was also honoured with a CBE award.

England’s dream run in white-ball cricket over the last couple of years culminated in their first men’s 50-over World Cup trophy in July last year.

The hero of the final was Stokes, who was also declared BBC’s Sport Personality of the Year earlier this month. Stokes had scored an unbeaten 84 in the final — including two sixes in the last over — to tie the game, and then batted in the Super Over to help England to a memorable triumph.