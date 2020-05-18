The Central government, which on Sunday extended the nation-wide lockdown for another 14 days till May 31, warned of strict action under the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code if the fresh guidelines are not complied with. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a release said it took note of the guidelines issued for containment of COVID-19 across the country.

The BCCI in the release said: “Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

“In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves.”

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4 with an aim to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.