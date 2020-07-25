In a recent development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for the dreaded coronavirus after he gave his samples as a precautionary measure.

The former Indian skipper has been in home qurantine for more than a week now after his elder brother Snehashish Ganguly had tested positive for COVID -19.

“He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening,” a source close to the BCCI president told PTI.

Meanwhile, Snehasish is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

“He is doing fine and also handling his office work from the hospital through virtual meetings. We expect him to be released in a couple of days,” the source added.

Snehasish’s family — wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help — had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20 at their Mominpur residence.

