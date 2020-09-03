One member of the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) there.

According to a report carried by ANI, after the 13 positive cases in the CSK squad, a senior member of the medical team contracted the coronavirus in UAE where the upcoming season of the IPL is set to be played from September 19 to November 10.

“It is true, but there is no issue as he (senior medical officer) is asymptomatic and has been kept in isolation. He has not been in contact with anyone and possibly contracted it during his travel to the UAE. He is being monitored and should hopefully be fine in the next round of testing. We also have two people at the NCA who have tested positive and have been kept in isolation,” the sources said as quoted by ANI.

The BCCI had last week confirmed that 13 persons, including two cricketers, tested positive for the COVID-19 in UAE. Releasing an official statement, BCCI informed that members of all the squads were tested first when they landed in UAE and on the third and the sixth day of their six-day quarantine. It was during this testing procedures that the 13 positive results were detected.

“13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team,” the BCCI had said in an official release.

Even though the BCCI did not confirm which team the 13 coronavirus-positive personnel belong to, media reports from different sources states that all are from Chennai Super Kings.

On September 1, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that there were no fresh COVID-19 cases in the yellow franchise. He also informed that the samples of the ones who had tested positive earlier will be tested again after they spend 14 days in quarantine.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 this year, was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended again due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.