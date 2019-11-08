Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Friday won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the third and final T20I in Perth.

Meanwhile, Pakistani players Khushdil Shah and Muhammad Musa made their T20I debut.

Pakistan were 34 for 3 after 6 overs.

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc took the wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (6) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (0) on consecutive balls to send Pakistan on backfoot. Later, Sean Abbott claimed the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq (14).

“There’s a little bit of moisture in the wicket so hopefully we can get the brand new ball to move around a bit and chase it down later on. There’s some stats that support that as well. We’ve just gone with the one spinner on this wicket. We think the extra spinner will be valuable,” Finch had said after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam had said: “If we’d won the toss we would have bowled first. We have two debutants. We want them to play and have a chance on this wicket and the wicket is good for bowling.”

Talking about the series so far, Australia won the second T20I by 7 wickets after the first match between the two sides got washed out.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa