Australia dubbed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the third and final T20I match at the Perth Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a mediocre 107-run target, openers David Warner and captain Aaron Finch took Australia home in 11.5 overs, helping the hosts to register a 2-0 win in the series.

The pair smashed 56 runs in the powerplay before slowing down the chase. Finch hit the winning runs with a four off the last ball of the 12th over. He finished with 52 off 36 balls while Warner was unbeaten on 48 off 35.

Talking about the series, the first match was washed out while Australia had won the second by seven wickets.

Earlier, pacers Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc and Sean Abott led the way as Australia dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup.

Starc drew the first and second blood for Australia by picking up the wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (6) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (0) on consecutive balls to send Pakistan on backfoot. Later, Sean Abbott claimed the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq (14).

Soon, Richardson also joined the party and ended with figures of 3 for 18, while while Starc and Abbott took two wickets each.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the top scorer for the visitors with 45 while Imam was the only other batsman who crossed over into two figures.

The two teams now move into a two-match Test series. The first will be played from November 21 to 25 at The Gabba in Brisbane while the second will be played from November 29 to December 3 at the Adelaide Oval.

Brief scores: Australia 109 without loss (Aaron Finch 52, David Warner 48; Imad Wasim 0 for 12) defeated Pakistan 106 for 8 (Iftikhar Ahmed 45, Imam-ul-Haq 14; Kane Richardson 3 for 18) by 10 wickets.