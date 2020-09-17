Australia have picked up 20 points in the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League after winning the three-match series against England, courtesy of their three-wicket victory in the last match at the Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The World Cup Super League has been introduced to determine qualification for the ICC World Cup 2023, to be held in India. 13 teams – 12 ICC Full Members and Netherlands – will play four home and four away three-match series as a part of the Super League.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Maxwell and Carey staged a brilliant 212-run partnership after Australia were down to 73/5, while chasing the mammoth target of 303 runs. Centuries from both Carey (106) and Maxwell (108) meant that the visitors reached the target with three balls to spare.

After losing the T20I series by slightest of the margins, Australia produced a commendable comeback in the 50-overs assignments. With the 2-1 victory, Aaron Finch’s men broke England’s unbeaten streak at home. The Eoin Morgan-led side had last lost a home series back in 2015, against Australia as well.

The five-time World champions have made a strong start to their campaign for the World Cup 2023 by winning their series against the defending champions. The top seven teams from the Super League and hosts India book direct spots for the 2023 World Cup.

England lead the points table with 30 points but are the only team to have played two series, winning 2-1 at home against Ireland in the opening series of the Super League, which has been introduced to bring context to ODI cricket.

Featuring 13 teams, the 12 Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the World Cricket League Championship 2015-17, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series. The sides failing to qualify directly for the World Cup will get a second shot through a Qualifier.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment and none for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series.