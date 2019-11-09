Two teams who find themselves at the top half of the Indian Super League points tally so far will lock horns this Saturday evening as Antonio Irondo’s Jamshedpur FC face Antonio Lopez Habas’ ATK at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: 9 November 2019

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

Both ATK and Jamshedpur have had a similar season so far. While both the teams have played as many as 3 matches, both have managed to win a couple of them. However, while Jamshedpur managed a draw in one of their matches, ATK lost a solitary match. Consequently, both the teams are separated by one point at the points tally with Jamshedpur on 7 and ATK on 6 points at the moment.

However, as far as the goal-scoring form is concerned, ATK has scored more goals than Jamshedpur. ATK has as many as seven goals to its credit in the three matches so far. On the other hand, Jamshedpur has five goals to its credit. As far as goals conceded are concerned, both the teams have conceded the same number of goals-5.

Thus, there is hardly anything to separate the two teams, while Jamshedpur are ahead of ATK by a point, ATK have scored more goals than Jamshedpur. However, given the home advantage, ATK might just feel a lot more confident about their game than their opponent.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20: Team News

ATK: ATK manager Antonio Lopez Habas has the entire squad available to him for selection on Saturday. It would be interesting to see the men who turn up for ATK on the pitch since the team manager had left out on big names like Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, John Johnson, Edu Garcia in the past.

Jamshedpur FC: Jamshedpur fans would be more than happy with the inclusion of CK Vineeth who has been declared fit and who might make his debut appearance for Jamshedpur against two-time champions ATK.

Moreover, a fight for a place on the pitch between Bikash Jairu and Keegan Pereira is expected and it remains to be seen who gets the final nod in the starting XI.

Youngsters Jitendra Singh and Narender Gehlot are yet to start this season.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

ATK: Bhattacharya; Kotal, Garcia, Edathodika; Das, McHugh, Halder, Garcia, Soosairaj; Williams, Krishna

Jamshedpur FC: Pal; Gurung, Rahman, Tiri; Pereira, Vanmalsawma, Memo, Monroy; Piti, Choudhary, Castel

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Prediction

ATK beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1.

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The ATK vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the ATK vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.