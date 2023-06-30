India put up a stunning performance to defeat Iran 42-32 in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea, on Friday. This was India’s eighth title in nine editions.

Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat led from the front with a super 10. In the opening five minutes of the match, the Indian men’s kabaddi team was down to Iran. However, in the 10th minute of play, Iran was forced to go all-out after a few tackle points by the defence and successful raids by Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar.

As they gained momentum, the Indian kabaddi team swiftly increased their advantage while putting up an outstanding all-around performance. Iran received a few easy bonus points against India, the reigning champions, but in the 19th minute India inflicted a second all-out on Iran.

India held a 23-11 advantage going into the second half. However, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the captain of Iran, assisted in inflicting the first all-out on India in the 29th minute with a two-point raid and a super raid.

With two minutes remaining, Iran cut the lead to 38-31, causing the game to get tense, but India held on to scrape out a 42-32 victory.

Earlier in the day, India had beaten Hong Kong 64-20 to end the league stage of the tournament undefeated.