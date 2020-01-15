The nation is celebrating Army Day on Wednesday and saluting the brave soldiers of the country. On Army Day, which is celebrated on every January 15, not only politicians and heads of states but also sports personalities lauded the efforts of the Indian Army.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a photo with Army personnel on his Twitter handle and wrote: “On ‘Army Day’ I extend my greetings to the entire Armed Force personnel and their families. I salute all the brave martyrs who gave their lives for our motherland.”

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted: “Wishing our Indian Army personnel and their families a happy Army Day. We thank our jawans for their selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind! #ArmyDay.”

Another India cricketer Suresh Raina said: “My regards and gratitude to all army personnel on this #ArmyDay. Their selfless services and sacrifices are unmatchable and beyond any words.”

Quoting Captain R. Subramanium, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted: “You have never lived until you have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavour, The protected will never know! – Capt R Subramanium. #Armyday.”

It was on January 15 in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.