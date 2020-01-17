After Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK acquired a majority stake in I-League heavyweight Mohun Bagan, All India Football Federation (AIFF) Chief Praful Patel congratulated the fans of both the clubs and felt officials of both clubs have kept the best interests in mind while arriving at the decision.

The RPSG Group, which owns and runs Kolkata-based ISL franchise ATK, on Thursday acquired majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited. Mohun Bagan will now play as ATK-Mohun Bagan in next year’s ISL.

Commenting on the union, Patel said: “I congratulate the fans of legendary Mohun Bagan club and Hero ISL club ATK on the merger. I am sure officials of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the larger interest of Indian football in mind while arriving at a well thought out decision.”

“Personally I feel that when tradition and legacy is backed by corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the very best in the future,” he added.