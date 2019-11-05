Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that with Sourav Ganguly taking over the presidential post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a new legacy will begin in Indian cricket. He also stressed that Ganguly would lead BCCI flawlessly as he did during his captaincy days.

“He has been a great leader for India and I personally, learnt a lot playing with him. During his captaincy, he led the team flawlessly. His rich legacy was carried forward by MS Dhoni and now Virat Kohli is doing a fine job. I am sure that he will set the same example in BCCI as its president too,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to ANI.

The 39-year-old further added that Ganguly holds all the qualities that are required to earn a position as that of the BCCI’s president. “There is a certain unparalleled quality that is recognised to grant a prestigious position such as this to any individual and Dada reeks of such qualities. I am certain a new legacy begins with this journey of his just as is his field’s journey,” Singh said.

The cricketer who has long been left out from the national team’s interest was hopeful of playing in the inaugural ‘Hundred’ competition in England next year. However, BCCI’s rules limited him from participating in the overseas league.

“I withdrew my name because I am still playing IPL and if anyone still plays IPL or any form of cricket for BCCI, they are not allowed to play in any other league. If you ask me if I should be allowed to go to play for any other league apart from IPL then the board should consider few players,” he said.

But the process did not seem to go down well with India’s first-ever Test hat-trick bowler as he slammed the Indian board for stopping players to play abroad.

He added, “Those who are not looking to play for India or maybe they can set criteria for players, who have played more than 50 test matches, can take permission from the board to play there. In that way, they can still protect the IPL in a very limited number of people who can play abroad.”