Afganistan are currently playing a three-match Onde Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies in Lucknow. The series has begun with the first match at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.

However, while the cricketing contest has not garnered much attention, one Afghanistani fan surely has grabbed some local eyeballs in Lucknow.

Sher Khan, standing at a humongous height of 8 feet 2 inch, is a cricket fan from Kabul and has come all the way to Lucknow to witness Rashid Khan & Co. taking on the Kieron Pollard-led Windies.

However, according to a report in News18, Khan has been facing some unprecedented problems for his height. He has been hopping around from one hotel to another for accommodation but has been denied any because of his height and giant-like appearance.

Reportedly, as a last measure, Khan took help from local police to find a roof over his head. He went to the Naka Police Station where he described his ordeal where the police verified his credentials and documents before finding him a proper place to stay.

Due to political reasons, Afghanistan play all their international home fixtures in India. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun served as Afghanistan cricket’s home from 2018 to 2019.

Some pictures from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow where team Afghanistan will face @windiescricket in three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test from 6th November to 1st December.#AFGvWI pic.twitter.com/YI0EkTwI2W — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 2, 2019

In August this year, Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was approved as their new home ground by BCCI.

The opening ODI of the series will also be the first in Lucknow in 30 years. The last ODI was played way back in 1989 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the KD Singh Babu Stadium.